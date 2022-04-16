Advertisement

Siouxland Business Spotlight: Archer Realty Group

Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Kevin Archer and Suzanne Davis from Archer Realty Group to talk about the current housing market and what you can do if you are buying or selling.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Kevin Archer and Suzanne Davis from Archer Realty Group to talk about the current housing market and what you can do if you are buying or selling. If you would like to learn more about Archer Realty Group, you can call them at (712)-259-6237 or visit their website at kevinarcher.kw.com.

