Wakefield florist receives the call of a lifetime to the Oscars

WAKEFIELD, Nebraska (KTIV) - A Siouxlander never imagined her work would lead to an invitation to the 2022 Oscars.

Sarah Ekberg has been providing flowers to the town of Wakefield since 2007, and in March she had the opportunity of a lifetime.

It all started with a simple craft fair that evolved into a successful flower business, and eventually led to an invite to the Oscars in March.

“At first when we pulled up I couldn’t see because I was crying. It meant so much to me. So it was wonderful. It was a wonderful experience,” said Sarah Ekberg, Lazy Acres Decor & Floral owner.

Ekberg never thought her flower business would lead her to the heart of Los Angeles, along with her first-ever visit to the ocean. It was all thanks to a connection with a friend.

“I have a colleague, his name is Don Wallsted, and he owns a company called Floral Strategies, and they help florists all over the world. And through the years, I’ve gotten to know him and we’ve become friends. And he was the floral designer in charge of the event so he asked if I would come, but I had to bring my daughters,” said Ekberg.

Ekberg was invited to work on the floral designs for the Griot Gala Oscars After Party.

She made floral arrangements around the facility, and did the florals on the purple carpet entrance when guests first arrived. She was excited and nervous to work on the biggest stage, but she stuck to her roots.

“What was really exciting for me is to learn that if you know something, you know something, and it doesn’t matter how big of a town you come from. If you know what you’re doing, it pays and it shows,” said Ekberg.

It’s a memory Sarah and her daughters will cherish forever.

“And it was just like, ‘Did that just happen? Did we really just pull this off?’” said Ekberg.

Ekberg pulled it off, and was even invited back for next year’s Oscars as well.

Lazy Acres Decor & Floral delivers flowers all around Wakefield and surrounding areas. More information can be found on their website and Facebook page.

