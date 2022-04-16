‘We’re very excited about Ho Chunk annexing into the city’ - South Sioux City annexes land owned by Ho Chunk

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Next week, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will decide whether to sign the Racing and Gaming Act.

Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commissioner Tom Sage says it’s the last legislative hurdle before casinos can operate in Nebraska.

“These are giant projects, multi-hundred million dollar projects, so it doesn’t happen overnight,” said Lance Morgan, President and CEO of Ho Chunk Inc. “One of the things we’re looking at doing is finishing some aspects of it first so we can have a temporary facility so we’re hoping maybe late summer we should have some aspects of the gaming operations going in Omaha and Lincoln.”

Back in November 2021, Ho Chunk President and CEO Lance Morgan says Ho Chunk has launched WarHorse Gaming, LLC to develop the casinos at state-licensed horse-racing tracks in Omaha, Lincoln and South Sioux City.

The planning is in the works for South Sioux City.

The city has annexed land owned by Ho Chunk with potential plans for a casino and a racetrack.

“We’re very excited about Ho Chunk annexing into the city. This area’s very developable, certainly has some great value in terms of housing on the north end of that land. And then in terms of commercial development on the southern part of that land, so it’s very good,” said Lance Hedquist, City Administrator, South Sioux City.

Atokad Park will be moved to this new location, which is an area east of Everett’s Furniture, off Dakota Avenue. The location will also feature more housing.

But it all depends on the Racing And Gaming Act, which spells out the rules and regulations for horse racing tracks and casinos in Nebraska.

In the long run, local leaders say the casino and horse racing would generate more revenue for the city, which would benefit all parties involved.

South Sioux City leaders say it will be at least two more years before Ho Chunk gets started on their plans in the area.

The main focus right now is on Lincoln and Omaha.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.