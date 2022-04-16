Advertisement

Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, police say

Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona arrested a woman with thousands of synthetic opioid pills in her possession during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reports detectives with the Border Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 10. And during the stop, officers said they found about 371,000 fentanyl pills.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Imelda Carter. The sheriff’s department said Carter was turned over to federal authorities for further investigation and was eventually booked on multiple felonies.

According to police, the pills recovered have an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash occurred Thursday on an entrance ramp to Highway 20 in Sioux City.
2 people sent to hospital after accident on Hwy 20 entrance ramp in Sioux City
Estherville police officer, former officer facing charges; one of them charged with over 80 miscellaneous counts
One person was injured during a shooting at a Sioux City apartment complex Friday morning.
Woman injured in Sioux City apartment shooting; police still searching for suspect
So far, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident and no suspects have been...
Sioux City police investigating Thursday night shooting reports along Stone Park Blvd
Jackson Shane Phillips
Man arrested in connection to Lincoln County death now charged with murder

Latest News

A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
Business Spotlight: Sioux City Explorer's
Business Spotlight: Taco John's
Business Spotlight: Taco John's
Business Spotlight: Archer Realty Group