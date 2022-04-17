Advertisement

Chargers baseball sweeps Midland, Defenders fall to Jamestown

By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With just a couple of weeks remaining in the GPAC baseball regular season, Siouxland teams are still trying to earn their spots in the playoffs. Briar Cliff made a huge push for contention after sweeping Midland at home on Saturday 7-6 and 4-0. Dordt did not favor so well on their home field as they lost both of their games to Jamestown 0-2 and 1-6.

