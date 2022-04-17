Advertisement

S.C North’s Daniel Tillo signs deal with Giants

By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After being released by the Kansas City Royals earlier this week, former Sioux City North standout Daniel Tillo announced on his twitter page that he signed a contract with the San Fransisco Giants. Tillo has never appeared in a major league game, although he did accrue 99 days of MLB service last season while on the injured list recovering from Tommy John surgery.

He spent the majority of the 2021 campaign at Double-A Northwest Arkansas where he produced a 4.63 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 23.1 innings, and would possibly start this season with the Giants Double-A affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

