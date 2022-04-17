Sunnybrook Community Church holds Easter Mass at the Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a two-year pandemic “pause,” Sunnybrook Community Church returned to the Tyson Events Center for their 10:00 am Easter mass.

Siouxlanders packed the house to worship and celebrate Jesus’ resurrection together, as a community.

Sunnybrook staff were impressed by the community’s support.

“We were really amazed by the turnout,” said Lydia Miller, Director of Creative Arts at Sunnybrook Community Church. “It’s always amazing to have kind of our church in one big room for one big service. We usually have multiple services, so it’s really fun to be gathered together as one big church body to fill the Tyson Center to celebrate Jesus on Easter.

Staff and parishioners alike were moved by the number of people at the service.

“What a powerful feeling on the most important day of the year,” said Jeff Carlson, a Congregation Member at Sunnybrook. “To be spending your time with your family on Easter, but also with 8,000 to 10,000 people in what seemed like a completely packed house here at the Tyson.”

The mass itself was an impressive production as well. It featured a full band performing Christian rock music, stage lights, and a massive screen behind the stage. Along with the usual sermons and songs, the mass also featured testimonials from people who found their path through God.

Parishioners were impressed by the staff’s work putting the service together.

“It was unbelievable,” said Haley Meacham, a Congregation Member at Sunnybrook. “I was actually in tears. Sunnybrook did an incredible job from the beginning to the end of the service, as they always usually do. So it was just something special and it just made my morning even better worshipping with all the other Siouxlanders.”

The service, combined with this return to normal, made Easter this year truly special for this congregation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.