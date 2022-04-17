Wayne State splits contest with Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KTIV) - Senior lefthander Andrew Staebell fired a second straight complete game, holding Augustana to one run on five hits with seven strikeouts, to power Wayne State in a 2-1 win over #10 Augustana Saturday afternoon in the opening game of a Northern Sun Conference doubleheader at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls. The host Vikings came back to win the second game 6-4, making Wayne State 16-16 on the season and 10-9 in the NSIC while Augustana is 29-7-1 and 19-4 in the league.

The story of the opener was the performance from Staebell, who fired another complete game win while improving to 4-0 on the season in just his third career start and second straight start this season. Scoreless entering the fourth inning, WSC got on the board when Chris Cornish homered over the center field wall for a 1-0 Wildcat lead. The Vikings evened the score in the bottom of the fifth on a solo homer to make the score 1-1.

WSC scored the game winning run in the top of the sixth when Alex Logelin singled to left field, stole second base, advanced to third on a throwing error by the Augustana catcher and advanced home on a second Viking error in the field. Staebell kept the Viking bats in check over the final two frames to notch the 2-1 win.

WSC had just three hits in the win, led by a solo homer from Cornish. Logelin singled and scored one run whileAndrew Hanson also singled. Staebell struck out seven batters while allowing just one run on five hits in the win on the hill. The second game saw Augustana build a 6-0 lead, then hold off a Wildcat rally as the Vikings gained a split with the 6-4 win. Augustana scored two runs in the first, one in the fourth and three in the fifth for a 6-0 lead. Wayne State started their rally with a three run sixth inning.

Noah Roberts opened the inning with a single followed by a double to left center field by Logelin. Both players scored on a single up the middle from Hanson with Hanson later scoring on a RBI single from Colin LynaM. The ‘Cats got the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning before the late rally fell short in the 6-4 loss. Nick Barnett was hit by a pitch to open the inning. Conner Fiene walked and Cam Madsen Singled with one out to load the bases. Pinch runner Nate Sailors scored on a sacrifice fly by Roberts to make the score 6-4 with Fiene moving to third and Madsen to second. Augustana then got Logelin to fly out to right field ending the game.

Both teams had 10 hits in the game. Colin Lynam went 2 for 4 with a double with Logelin going 2 for 5 with a double. Roberts added two singles while Fiene also doubled. Starting pitcher Keean Allen (3-2) was tagged with the pitching loss, charged with six runs (three earned) on nine hits. Reliever Josh Renken fired three scoreless innings to close the game, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts. Wayne State will host William Jewell College in a non-conference nine-inning game in Wayne Tuesday at 1 p.m.

