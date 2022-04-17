Winter mix moving through Siouxland Easter Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few light rain and snow showers continue to move through the KTIV viewing area on this Easter Sunday. Eastern Siouxland seeing a bit more snowfall with trace amounts across most of the region. There has also been a wide range of temperatures this afternoon, western Siouxland seeing a bit more warmth as they are into the 50s in some areas today. Eastern Siouxland is staying on the cooler side with temperatures falling in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies to start the evening then a gradual clearing taking place leading into Monday. Overnight lows will be chilly back into the 20s across the region. The wind will settle down as well from the south between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

To just the work week, Monday sunshine is expected to return, and we will be back near 50 degrees for our expected highs. The winds will pick back up by tomorrow afternoon from the northwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts up to 35 miles per hour will be likely throughout the day.

A bit of a cool down is expected Tuesday with a couple chances for rain as well. The end of the work week is looking much warmer, however.

