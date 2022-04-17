Advertisement

Winter mix moving through Siouxland Easter Sunday

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies to start the evening then a gradual clearing taking place...
Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies to start the evening then a gradual clearing taking place leading into Monday. Overnight lows will be chilly back into the 20s across the region. The wind will settle down as well from the south between 5 and 15 miles per hour.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few light rain and snow showers continue to move through the KTIV viewing area on this Easter Sunday. Eastern Siouxland seeing a bit more snowfall with trace amounts across most of the region. There has also been a wide range of temperatures this afternoon, western Siouxland seeing a bit more warmth as they are into the 50s in some areas today. Eastern Siouxland is staying on the cooler side with temperatures falling in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies to start the evening then a gradual clearing taking place leading into Monday. Overnight lows will be chilly back into the 20s across the region. The wind will settle down as well from the south between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

To just the work week, Monday sunshine is expected to return, and we will be back near 50 degrees for our expected highs. The winds will pick back up by tomorrow afternoon from the northwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts up to 35 miles per hour will be likely throughout the day.

A bit of a cool down is expected Tuesday with a couple chances for rain as well. The end of the work week is looking much warmer, however.

For a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 5 and 10 this evening.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rending shows potential plans for WarHorse Casino
‘We’re very excited about Ho Chunk annexing into the city’ - South Sioux City annexes land owned by Ho Chunk
Sarah Ekberg poses with a floral arrangement at the Oscars
Wakefield florist receives the call of a lifetime to the Oscars
Emanuel Pleitez
Man involved in standoff outside Sioux City school gets 60 years in prison
Estherville police officer, former officer facing charges; one of them charged with over 80 miscellaneous counts
A woman has been arrested for helping people get driver's licenses illegally, according to...
Woman arrested for helping 100 plus people illegally get driver’s licenses

Latest News

Tonight, we can expect to see more cloud cover build into the viewing area with snow chances...
Rain and snow likely Easter Sunday
Future Track
Some snow may fly on Easter in Siouxland
KTIV FutureTrack 4/15/22
Not as windy Friday with precipitation arriving for Easter Sunday
Future Track
Wind to settle some as temperatures stay cool heading into Easter weekend