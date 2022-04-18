Advertisement

Adventureland’s Raging River to remain closed for 2022

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (WOWT) - A water ride at Adventureland Park will not reopen for the 2022 season after it closed last year following a fatal accident.

The Raging River closed in July, 2021 after 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo was killed while riding the popular attraction with his family. A boat carrying six members of the family flipped over. Michael was killed and his brother David was critically injured during the incident.

Adventureland has gone through a change of ownership since the accident. The resort was acquired by Palace Entertainment in December 2021.

Palace Entertainment announced Monday the Raging River would remain closed.

“The Raging River will remain closed this year. We are in the midst of a comprehensive review of the attraction, working with the ride manufacturer as well as other third-party experts to fully understand the attraction and safety upgrades it may need to comply with state, industry and Palace Entertainment standards. That process is expected to continue for some time, and thus we know the attraction won’t open in 2022. The ride’s ultimate future will be determined by the results of this review.”

Palace Entertainment also has plans to introduce 10 new rides to the park within the next two years.

