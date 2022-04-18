Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Boomer Fest 2022

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - A celebration is being held to bring respect to our elders.

The Boomerfest, formerly known as Elderfest, will have events catered to the elderly. There will be a ten point pitch tournament, vendor fair, and some bands.

The Boomerfest takes place at the Wayne City Auditorium in Wayne, Neb. on Thursday April 21st at noon.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire forces Sioux City family from their home
Fire forces Sioux City family from their home
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside
S.C North's Tillo sign's with Giants
S.C North’s Daniel Tillo signs deal with Giants
A rending shows potential plans for WarHorse Casino
‘We’re very excited about Ho Chunk annexing into the city’ - South Sioux City annexes land owned by Ho Chunk
Sunnybrook held Easter Mass at the Tyson Center this year.
Sunnybrook Community Church holds Easter Service at the Tyson Events Center

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center “Scraposaurs” Outdoor Exhibit
Around Siouxland: Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center "Scraposaurs" Outdoor Exhibit
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Public School Foundation “Are You Smarter Than Our 4th Graders”
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Public School Foundation "Are You Smarter Than Our 4th Graders"
Around Siouxland: Bad Habit Boutique Babes Unite: Fashion Show and Pop-Up Shop
Around Siouxland: Bad Habit Boutique Babes Unite: Fashion Show and Pop-Up Shop
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony Music of ABBA
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony Music of ABBA