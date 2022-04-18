Around Siouxland: Boomer Fest 2022

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - A celebration is being held to bring respect to our elders.

The Boomerfest, formerly known as Elderfest, will have events catered to the elderly. There will be a ten point pitch tournament, vendor fair, and some bands.

The Boomerfest takes place at the Wayne City Auditorium in Wayne, Neb. on Thursday April 21st at noon.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here

