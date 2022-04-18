Advertisement

Blustery winds to start the week with mid-week rain chances

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After seeing some accumulating snow in northwest Iowa on Easter Sunday, we have a sunny but chilly start to the work week.

Winds have already picked up and they could gust into the 40 to 45 mph range out of the northwest this afternoon.

The good news is that there will be a lot of sunshine overhead.

Temperatures peak near 50 degrees for a high, making for another day that lands below average.

The winds calm some tonight with lows in the 20s before they pick up again tomorrow, this time out of the southeast.

Despite more cloud cover, it ends up a little warmer tomorrow, especially in western Siouxland as a warm front lifts into the area.

That will be the driving force for some showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

More on that chance for precipitation through the day on News 4.

