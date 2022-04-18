Advertisement

FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness after eating it.

The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year. Several hundred people have also posted on a food safety website, iwaspoisoned.com, complaining of nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting after eating Lucky Charms.

General Mills Inc., the Minneapolis-based company that makes Lucky Charms and other cereals, said it’s taking those reports seriously. But the company said its own investigation has not found evidence of consumer illness related to Lucky Charms.

