Fire forces Sioux City family from their home

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A fire forced a Sioux City family out of their home, Sunday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 7 o’clock at a home in the 3400 block of Dearborn Boulevard.

Investigators say the fire began outside the home, scaled the side, and broke into the attic. Firefighters had to tear away pieces of the house to get to the flames.

The fire department says that everyone, who was inside the home, made it out safely. No injuries have been reported.

