Man accused of fatal Milford, IA shooting has trial moved to August

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - There’s a delay in the murder trial of a Spirit Lake, Iowa, man accused of killing a woman outside a Dickinson County business.

Last month, 25-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns pleaded not guilty to the death of Shelby Woizeschke.

Goyne-Yarns was originally charged with attempted murder after authorities allege he shot his former wife at least twice in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing, in Milford, Iowa. Woizeschke died a few days after the Feb. 3 shooting.

Goyne-Yarns’ original trial date was in early May. But Goyne-Yarns waived his right to a speedy trial. His trial is now set to start on Aug. 16.

