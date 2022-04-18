Advertisement

Man accused of fatal Milford, IA shooting has trial moved to August

By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - There’s a delay in the murder trial of a Spirit Lake, Iowa, man accused of killing a woman outside a Dickinson County business.

Last month, 25-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns pleaded not guilty to the death of Shelby Woizeschke.

Goyne-Yarns was originally charged with attempted murder after authorities allege he shot his former wife at least twice in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing, in Milford, Iowa. Woizeschke died a few days after the Feb. 3 shooting.

Goyne-Yarns’ original trial date was in early May. But Goyne-Yarns waived his right to a speedy trial. His trial is now set to start on Aug. 16.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashleigh Wabasha
Body of missing Santee Sioux Nation woman found
Fire forces Sioux City family from their home
Fire forces Sioux City family from their home
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
One person dead after crash in Sac County, IA
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside

Latest News

Derek Mefferd is charged with attempted murder.
Suspect pleads not guilty in Battle Creek, IA shooting
Noah's Hope
After a two-year pandemic pause, "Derby & Dreams" - a big fundraiser for the Pier Center for...
'Derby & Dreams' returns after a two-year pause
US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigates racial discrimination at SD prison