Noah’s Hope looking to find foster homes for neglected animals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There are millions of pet owners in the United States. That probably includes several of you reading this article. And chances are, some of you adopted your pet from a shelter, or they were a rescue or you may have even fostered a pet. Well now, the agencies that help find pets a home say they need the public’s help now more than ever.

Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue in Sioux City is one of those agencies, and it is different from many other animal rescue centers. They focus solely on fostering and partnering with volunteers across Siouxland to help take care of dogs and cats and find them loving homes.

This past Saturday, Sioux City’s PetSmart opened its doors to Noah’s Hope volunteers to give them a chance to show off their dogs to prospective families.

“Being a foster-based rescue, we really don’t have anywhere to show our dogs,” said Brenda Iwen, Co-Founder of Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue. “And so it’s really a big deal for us to bring all of our dogs out here to the adoption event at PetSmart.”

Many of the dogs Noah’s Hope fosters come from shelters. When picking animals, they look for very specific things.

“When we go to the shelter, we’re not talking the Yorkies and the poodles and all this and that,” said Iwen. “That’s not what we’re looking at. We’re looking at the ones that the shelters say, ‘you know, this one probably isn’t going to be able--we’re not gonna find a home for it.’ Those are the ones that we want to take in, the underdog.”

Volunteer foster parents for Noah’s Hope are responsible for providing the dog all the care a permanent owner would, including grooming, feeding, training and playing. For this reason, adopting dogs from foster-based rescues can have an impact on multiple dogs.

“Adopting from a shelter or rescue is just as important as fostering because it will open up that foster and then they can pull another one from the shelter,” said Iwen. “So it’s actually like saving two dogs.”

Iwen has a message for those looking for a new furry friend.

“People have got to go to shelters and go to rescues and adopt these dogs, because if they don’t adopt, the dogs can’t be saved,” said Iwen. “They will die, because there’s not enough homes out there. So please check your local shelters, your local rescues, and give the dogs a home.”

If you’re interested in becoming an animal foster parent, reach out to Noah’s Hope.

