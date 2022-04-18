One person dead after crash in Sac County, IA

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A woman from Kansas died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, at about 10:20 a.m. a BMW was traveling southbound on Highway 39 when it lost control on a slushy patch from blowing snow. The BMW then went into the northbound lane and was struck on the passenger side by a northbound SUV. The collision occurred south of Odebolt near the intersection of 340th Street and Highway 39.

The driver of the BMW, 54-year-old Jan Gentry from Shawnee, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV’s driver, 19-year-old Clay Roberts of Dunlap, Iowa was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

