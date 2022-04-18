‘Safe at Home’ program allows victims of abuse to shield address

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa’s Secretary of State is touting a program for “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” that allows victims of abuse, or stalking, to hide their address from some public records.

The program, known as “Safe at Home,” allows victims to list a substitute address as their home address.

According to the secretary, anyone who has experienced domestic violence, trafficking, sexual assault or stalking can apply. Under Iowa law things like voter registration, and other items, are public records, which can endanger those who fear for their safety.

“It allows them to resume normal life without fear of having someone find out where they’re living at. And it helps for like voter registration, for an example. That’s a public process. So we give them a special address. So the bad actors won’t know where they live, and they still can vote,” said Secretary of State Paul Pate.

The “Safe at Home” program does not shield property owners’ information, meaning anyone inside the program must still list their name on real estate they own.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.