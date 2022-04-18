Advertisement

‘Safe at Home’ program allows victims of abuse to shield address

The Safe at Home logo is shown.
The Safe at Home logo is shown.(Iowa Secretary of State)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa’s Secretary of State is touting a program for “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” that allows victims of abuse, or stalking, to hide their address from some public records.

The program, known as “Safe at Home,” allows victims to list a substitute address as their home address.

According to the secretary, anyone who has experienced domestic violence, trafficking, sexual assault or stalking can apply. Under Iowa law things like voter registration, and other items, are public records, which can endanger those who fear for their safety.

“It allows them to resume normal life without fear of having someone find out where they’re living at. And it helps for like voter registration, for an example. That’s a public process. So we give them a special address. So the bad actors won’t know where they live, and they still can vote,” said Secretary of State Paul Pate.

The “Safe at Home” program does not shield property owners’ information, meaning anyone inside the program must still list their name on real estate they own.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire forces Sioux City family from their home
Fire forces Sioux City family from their home
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
S.C North's Tillo sign's with Giants
S.C North’s Daniel Tillo signs deal with Giants
A rending shows potential plans for WarHorse Casino
‘We’re very excited about Ho Chunk annexing into the city’ - South Sioux City annexes land owned by Ho Chunk

Latest News

Iowa secretary of state touts Safe at Home program
VIDEO: Professor says 1994 memorandum could've prevented Russia-Ukraine war
Dr. Rudolph Daniels spoke with the Rotary Club on Monday and spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war.
Professor says 1994 agreement could’ve prevented Russia-Ukraine war
Noah's Hope Animal Rescue
Noah’s Hope looking to find foster homes for neglected animals