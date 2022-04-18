Advertisement

Second suspect in Taboo Night Club shooting in Cedar Rapids arrested near Chicago

Investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge. Police haven't determined the motive for the shooting but believe one of the victims was targeted.(Source: KWWL via CNN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - A second suspect wanted in connection to the April 10 shooting at the Taboo Night Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa was arrested near Chicago.

Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, is wanted on several charges in Iowa and Illinois. He is wanted in Linn County, Iowa, on charges of first degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm. He is wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections on a charge of parole violation-possession of a weapon.

He is also wanted by the U.S. Marshals on a charge of bail-personal recognizance.

On the morning on April 11, investigators with the Cedar Rapids Police Department contacted the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force requesting assistance in the location and apprehension of Walker.

By April 12, U.S. Marshals developed information indicating Walker had fled the state and began coordinating with U.S. Marshal fugitive task forces in multiple states. By April 14, they had determined that Walker was likely in the greater Chicago area.

Today, officers with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force narrowed their search to an address in the 500 block of Holiday Plaza Drive in Matteson, Illinois.

Walker was arrested without incident and transported to the Chicago Police District 5 for processing, where he remains in custody.

