Advertisement

Student stabbed by ‘trespasser’ at California high school

Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser”...
Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed a student.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a California high school Monday, according to the school district.

Stockton Unified School District confirmed the stabbing at Stagg High School in Stockton, about 50 miles south of Sacramento.

District officials said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed a student.

The suspect is in custody and the victim was transported to the hospital. The student’s condition has not yet been released.

District officials said the motive for the attack is under the investigation and more information will be available soon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire forces Sioux City family from their home
Fire forces Sioux City family from their home
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
S.C North's Tillo sign's with Giants
S.C North’s Daniel Tillo signs deal with Giants
A rending shows potential plans for WarHorse Casino
‘We’re very excited about Ho Chunk annexing into the city’ - South Sioux City annexes land owned by Ho Chunk

Latest News

Iowa secretary of state touts Safe at Home program
VIDEO: Professor says 1994 memorandum could've prevented Russia-Ukraine war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is banning foreign investors from buying homes in...
Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market
FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
AP source: Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee
Dr. Rudolph Daniels spoke with the Rotary Club on Monday and spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war.
Professor says 1994 agreement could’ve prevented Russia-Ukraine war