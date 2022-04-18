Advertisement

The wind stays gusty as next rain chance isn’t too far off

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wind picked back up to gusty levels yet again today as temperatures still stayed well below average despite a lot of sunshine.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and it will be cool with lows in the mid 20s and the wind will be calming down some.

A lot of clouds will be around on Tuesday and the wind will gust over 30 miles per hour at times again with highs again near 50.

A few showers could start to move in by late Tuesday night and we could see a few showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the day on Wednesday with highs a little warmer near 60.

After going back to sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, a chance of showers and storms could come our way again by Friday with highs getting warmer into the upper 70s.

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

