Around Siouxland: Sioux City Public School Foundation “Are You Smarter Than Our 4th Graders”

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - See if some Sioux-lebrities are smarter than 4th graders.

Are You Smarter Than Our 4th Graders? is a test of elementary school knowledge for our local celebrities. You can watch contestants like Chad Sheehan of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Lance Morgan from Ho-Chunk Inc, or even a familiar face from KTIV News 4 answer if they are smarter than Sioux City fourth graders.

The Sioux City Public School Foundation’s “Are You Smarter Than Our 4th Graders?” will start on Sunday April 24 in Sioux City North High Auditorium at 4 o’clock.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit the SCPSF website here.

