Northeast Nebraska man dies after crash in Cuming County

WEST POINT, Neb. (KTIV) - One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska Monday afternoon.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on April 18 at about 5:15 p.m. east of Beemer. According to the sheriff’s office, the accident happened at the intersection of North Road and 14th Road when one of the two vehicles involved didn’t stop for a stop sign.

Authorities say the collision involved a sedan driven by Arden Leimer, of Beemer, and a pickup driven by Marshall Stalp, of Wisner, Nebraska. After the two vehicles collided, the sedan traveled westbound down North Road and struck a bridge guardrail, while the pickup also struck guardrail before ending up in a ditch.

Leimer was pronounced dead at the scene. Stalp and a passenger in the pickup, Josie Kahlandt of Hooper, Nebraska, were sent to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

North Road was closed between Beemer and Highway 9 for about five hours after the crash.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released information on which vehicle they believe failed to stop at the intersection or what caused the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

