Driver arrested after multi-county pursuit in southeast South Dakota

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
YANTON, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota law enforcement says an attempt to pull over a speeding vehicle Monday morning led to a pursuit across multiple counties.

According to the Yankton Police Department, at about 12:15 a.m. Monday one of their officers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 50 near Yankton. Police say the vehicle also matched the description used in a Union County robbery the day before.

The vehicle, reportedly driven by Lelana Fallis, attempted to flee and traveled east on Highway 50, going through Yankton and Clay Counties, before eventually going north on Interstate 29 in Union County. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on I-29 near the Canton exit.

Police say Fallis was charged with false impersonation, reckless driving, aggravated eluding and several other traffic violations.

Fallis was booked Monday into the Minnehaha County Jail. There was a passenger in the vehicle that was released but may face charges at a later date.

