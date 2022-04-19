Former President Trump to hold rally in Nebraska

(WOWT) - Former President Trump is coming to Nebraska next week.

Trump is planning to hold a rally at 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., located about 25 miles northeast of Lincoln.

The rally will feature Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for governor who made headlines last week following accusations of sexual misconduct by eight women, including State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., campaigned with Herbster in central and western Nebraska last week.

Parking for next week’s event will be available starting at 8 a.m. April 29, with doors opening at 3 p.m. Other speakers will take the stage at 5 p.m. ahead of the former president, who is slated to begin speaking at 8 p.m.

General admission registration is available online via donaldtrump.com.

