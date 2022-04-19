Advertisement

Former President Trump to hold rally in Nebraska

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., in this file photo from Feb. 26, 2022.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WOWT) - Former President Trump is coming to Nebraska next week.

Trump is planning to hold a rally at 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., located about 25 miles northeast of Lincoln.

The rally will feature Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for governor who made headlines last week following accusations of sexual misconduct by eight women, including State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling.

A heated he-said/she-said between Republican candidate for governor Charles Herbster and State Sen. Julie Slama.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., campaigned with Herbster in central and western Nebraska last week.

Nebraska Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Charles Herbster hit the campaign trail on a three-city tour with Donald Trump Jr. Wednesday.

Parking for next week’s event will be available starting at 8 a.m. April 29, with doors opening at 3 p.m. Other speakers will take the stage at 5 p.m. ahead of the former president, who is slated to begin speaking at 8 p.m.

General admission registration is available online via donaldtrump.com.

