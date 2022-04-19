Morningside tops Dakota State twice

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs softball team picked up not one but two victories over Dakota State.

The first game was a pitchers duel with the Mustangs putting the lone run on the board to win 1-0. While the second game was a lopsided affair with the Morningside bats putting up 12 runs to the Trojans 3.

Morningside improves to 22-12 on the season, and extend their winning streak to 6 games. They return to play on April 22 when they travel to Sioux Center to take on Dordt.

