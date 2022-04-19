Advertisement

Morningside tops Dakota State twice

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs softball team picked up not one but two victories over Dakota State.

The first game was a pitchers duel with the Mustangs putting the lone run on the board to win 1-0. While the second game was a lopsided affair with the Morningside bats putting up 12 runs to the Trojans 3.

Morningside improves to 22-12 on the season, and extend their winning streak to 6 games. They return to play on April 22 when they travel to Sioux Center to take on Dordt.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashleigh Wabasha
Body of missing Santee Sioux Nation woman found
Fire forces Sioux City family from their home
Fire forces Sioux City family from their home
One person dead after crash in Sac County, IA
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside

Latest News

The Briar Cliff dugout celebrates after getting out of a jam in their doubleheader against...
Chargers sweep Jimmies in twin billing
S.C North's Tillo sign's with Giants
S.C North’s Daniel Tillo signs deal with Giants
Wayne State splits with #10 Augustana
Wayne State splits contest with Augustana
Briar Cliff sweeps Midland
Chargers baseball sweeps Midland, Defenders fall to Jamestown