Pediatric patient receives a special birthday surprise

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Aubrey Morgan, of Wausa, Nebraska, is a pediatric patient at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals. In November 2021, Aubrey was involved in a serious car accident that caused a spinal cord injury.

After months of recovering, Aubrey celebrated her third birthday cruising around in a custom Go Baby Go car. Arash Gonabadi, the assistant researcher director at Madonna’s Institute for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering, helped customize the car by adding a car seat and adapters that make it safe for Aubrey to ride.

“I’m happy to do these projects and seeing her smile is like an award for me,” Gonabadi said. “It’s like giving her a new life. I worked hard on it for about a week to get it done by her birthday.”

During therapy, she was able to roam the halls as her Madonna care team cheered her on.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.