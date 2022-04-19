Advertisement

Rep. Randy Feenstra hosting convention with former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.(WVIR)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - Rep. Randy Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, has announced he’ll be hosting an event this Saturday with former Vice President Mike Pence.

Rep. Feenstra (R-IA) announced that on April 23 he’ll be holding a district convention at 10 a.m. at Carroll High School.

“We are excited to welcome Vice President Pence back to Northwest Iowa for the 4th District Convention,” said Feenstra. “As he likes to say: He’s a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican - in that order. Those values represent the fabric of the folks of the 4th District, and I am eager to host him in Carroll to advance our conservative vision for Iowa and America.”

Pence was in Siouxland last year as well. He came to Sioux Center as the special guest for Feenstra’s first annual “Family Picnic in Sioux Center.” He has also endorsed Feenstra’s re-election campaign.

