Sen. Thune says an ‘all of the above’ energy policy needed to combat inflation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - South Dakota Sen. John Thune says rising energy prices are contributing to inflation and other economic problems.

Thune spoke with local business leaders about issues important to them at a roundtable in Dakota Dunes. Thune says it’s because energy prices relate to so many economic sectors that drive inflation across the board. During the roundtable, companies expressed issues with the supply chain and the rising cost of goods.

Thune says energy prices are “baked into” inflation, meaning the rising price of gasoline and natural gas has a ripple effect on consumer goods.

Thune says he supports an “all of the above” energy policy which includes renewable energy, but also includes fossil fuels.

“You know, we are big supporters of biofuels, we have wind energy, we got hydropower here. But we’re going to need liquid fuels, oil and gas for the foreseeable future,” said Thune.

Barbara Sloniker, the executive director of the Dakota Valley Business Council, says even smaller, local businesses worry about cybersecurity and unfair trade practices. Here’s Sloniker when asked how Chinese policies impact local business.

“I think you’ve heard one of our companies mentioned that how they’re unsure of maybe where some of their information may be accessible. And I think that’s a huge one. Going back to the senator’s comment about national security competition, which again, as a free-market person competition is positive. But unfair competition is not necessarily so,” said Sloniker.

