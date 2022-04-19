Sioux City Public Transit and Sioux Gateway Airport lift mask mandate

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stated they would no longer be enforcing the use of face coverings on public transportation and in transportation facilities, two Sioux City public transit facilities have lifted their mask mandates.

The Sioux City Transit and Sioux Gateway Airport/Brigadier General Bud Day Field passengers will not be required to wear protective masks or face coverings on buses or within facilities beginning Tuesday, April 19, until further notice.

Airline passengers are encouraged to check requirements in place at other destinations as mask requirements may still be in place.

