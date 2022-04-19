Sioux land nonprofits dealing with effects of inflation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When people have to pay extra each week for necessities like food and gas, giving back to the community can fall to the back of their minds.

While some nonprofits such as United Way and the Siouxland Soup Kitchen have only seen slight decreases in donations, others have felt the effects more.

“I do believe it has impacted our donations,” said Jean Logan, Executive Director of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland. “Giving is down. Inflation is certainly taking its toll on families. The higher prices of gas and food I know are impacting what we’re receiving.”

Along with the higher prices, another factor has made it even more difficult for underprivileged families to get food, putting even more strain on these nonprofits.

“With the additional food assistance that had been received during COVID ending, this is the first month that that has taken effect, so we are seeing an increase in families that are coming in for food,” said Logan. “Especially given that the cost of food has really increased.”

To help, some nonprofits are making it a point to inform locals of ways they can receive additional assistance.

“There are a lot of individuals who maybe haven’t had to go to ask for help in the past, and so putting together resource guides and helping with community members to make sure that people know how to access help when they need it is gonna be part of our messaging going forward,” said Heather Hennings, President of United Way of Siouxland.

Despite these higher prices, many individuals and organizations like churches and business have continued to step up to assist these nonprofits. Representatives say this is a testament to the strong Siouxland community.

“It’s amazing,” said Kathy Shores, manager of the Siouxland Soup Kitchen. “You know, even though prices have gone up, you know, the community’s still out there willing to help out and make sure that we’re able to feed the community.”

“I think Siouxland always comes together,” said Hennings. “We have a history of coming together when things change, when people are in need. Our community is strong in so many ways, and I think caring for each other is one of those major ways, so we’re seeing a lot of that at this time.”

One thing Logan mentioned that could help some individuals navigate rising prices is applying for the Energy Assistance Program. This provides eligible individuals with benefits to help them pay their utility bills. Applications for the program end April 30, so anyone who believes they’re eligible should visit the Community Action Agency of Siouxland in the coming weeks. You can find more information about the program here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.