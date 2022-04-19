Still gusty with rain chances returning Tuesday night

**Wind Advisory for most of northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota from 10 AM to 7 PM Tuesday**

**Red Flag Warning for Yankton County from 1 PM to 7 PM Tuesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures have neared record lows early this morning with a few of us going down into the teens.

Cloud cover will increase through the morning hours with a few flurries possible.

After a calm start to the day, the wind will be increasing again with gusts through the afternoon possibly getting to 50 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with many of us topping out in the 50s and a few 60s possible in western Siouxland.

As we move into the nighttime hours, a warm front will makes its way through the area and it will bring some showers along with it.

Rumbles of thunder will also be possible into our Wednesday morning.

Most of the thundershowers should be wrapped up by midday with a little clearing possible in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts likely end up in the tenth to quarter of an inch range with the higher end of that in eastern Siouxland.

That is not the only chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast; more on when those arrive through the day on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.