Thundershowers possible Tuesday with more chances late in the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While there was plenty of cloud cover today, there wasn’t any precipitation.

That could be changing though as we head into Wednesday.

The clouds will stay thick tonight and by later in the night we’ll see a chance of a few showers or thundershowers developing with lows much warmer than Tuesday morning in the low 40s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will then move across Siouxland, especially during the first half of the day, with highs in the low 60s with a wind switching from the south to the northwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Thursday is looking like a nicer day with partly cloudy skies and highs getting close to 70 degrees.

But by Thursday night, we’ll see another chance of a few thunderstorms moving through the area.

There will then be another chance of some later day storms on Friday that will have a chance of being strong with highs looking warmer in the upper 70s.

That chance of a some rain is likely to linger into the Saturday as well.

