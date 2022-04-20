10,000 pounds of pork donated to Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After SNAP benefits decreased at the beginning of this month, The Food Bank of Siouxland has been preparing for more families utilizing the food bank. To help with the increased need, Lynch Family Companies donated 10,000 pounds of pork to the Food Bank of Siouxland earlier today.

The Lynch Family Companies is a family-owned agriculture-focused organization based out of Waucoma, Iowa.

The 10,000 pounds of pork will be distributed to struggling Siouxlanders to help fill food gaps after Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP Benefits decreased back to pre-pandemic levels at the beginning of April.

The donations come as more Iowans seek SNAP help. The Iowa Department of Human Services reports that nearly 300,000 Iowans are receiving SNAP benefits in 2022.

“We really go by how many calls that we’ve, we’ve received with people looking for food assistance, and that number has really increased since the start of April. The first week was fairly quiet in the last two weeks, we’re averaging about 10 calls a day looking for additional food assistance when normal had been maybe one or two,” said Jacob Wandersheid, Siouxland Food Bank Executive Director.

Last week, Lynch Family Companies made similar donations to the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, the HACAP Mobile Food Pantry in Hiawatha and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo

Combined the organization donated 40,000 pounds of pork for Iowans in need.

