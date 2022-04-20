Around Siouxland: Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center “Scraposaurs” Outdoor Exhibit
Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will get a prehistoric traveling exhibit.
Scraposaurs Outdoor Exhibit is sculptures of dinosaurs made out of scrap metal. The kids can see Scrap metal velociraptors, Tyrannosaurus Rex, and pterodactyls.
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center “Scraposuarus” will begin April 30 and the sculptures will be in the center until May 2023.
If you need any additional information, you can visit the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center website here.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.