Around Siouxland: Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center “Scraposaurs” Outdoor Exhibit

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will get a prehistoric traveling exhibit.

Scraposaurs Outdoor Exhibit is sculptures of dinosaurs made out of scrap metal. The kids can see Scrap metal velociraptors, Tyrannosaurus Rex, and pterodactyls.

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center “Scraposuarus” will begin April 30 and the sculptures will be in the center until May 2023.

If you need any additional information, you can visit the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center website here.

