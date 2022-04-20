Advertisement

FBI investigating death of Santee Sioux Nation woman

Ashleigh Wabasha
Ashleigh Wabasha(Santee Sioux Nation)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - The death of a Nebraska woman who went missing back in March is being investigated by the FBI.

According to a release, the FBI is investigating the death of Ashleigh Wabasha, a 19-year-old Native American from the Santee Sioux Nation. She had went missing back on March 27, with her body being found April 18 on the reservation.

No details on the case is being released at this time. The FBI is responsible for investigation the most serious crimes on reservation. In order for them to investigate a crime on a rese3rvation, three conditions must be met:

  • The investigation must be predicated, or based, on a criminal act for which the FBI has jurisdiction—including crimes that wouldn’t fall under FBI jurisdiction if they occurred outside of a reservation.
  • The crime must have occurred on a reservation where the FBI has jurisdiction.
  • The subject, victim, or both must be American Indian or Alaskan Native.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashleigh Wabasha
Body of missing Santee Sioux Nation woman found
Northeast Nebraska man dies after crash in Cuming County
Driver arrested after multi-county pursuit in southeast South Dakota
Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the inch-long drill bit deep into Tom...
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers

Latest News

Police sirens
Lincoln County man dead following head-on collision near Lennox, South Dakota
Sioux City Public Transit and Sioux Gateway Airport lift mask mandate
Dog Walk Forecast: Nova
Dog Walk Forecast: Nova
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/20/22
Thundershowers for the first half of Wednesday with some late day clearing