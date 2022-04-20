Healthbeat 4: April is Stress Awareness Month

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The world has been stressed out over the past two years.

Stress can come in different forms. Maybe it is a headache, a cold sore, or anxiety. Whatever stress looks like, it is important to keep it at bay.

“Eating a healthy diet, getting exercise, getting an adequate amount of sleep at night, make sure you’re not self-medicating,” said Jeanne Rasmussen, a nurse practitioner at UnityPoint Clinic.

Jeanne Rasmussen at UnityPoint Clinic said she understands seeking outside help can be intimidating, but talking about the anxiety in life helps.

“I’ll just tell patients that if they need to, they can come in and see me every day, you know, if they don’t comfortable talking to somebody, I’d rather have them talk to me than not to talk to anybody else,” said Rasmussen.

Bottom line: if you let stress control your life, it will control your body.

“If you don’t treat your body with the respect that it needs, it’s going to turn on you. We can have heart attacks, we can have strokes you know your blood pressure can be raised, which can, in turn, lead to several other long-term disabilities,” said Rasmussen.

Rasmussen said she has also seen weight gain in her patients who are stressed, which increases the chance of anxiety and depression.

