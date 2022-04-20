Lincoln County man dead following head-on collision near Lennox, South Dakota

LENNOX, S.D. (KTIV) - A Lincoln County man has died as a result of injuries suffered Friday in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Lennox.

Authorities indicate that a vehicle was headed eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a westbound pickup.

Bruce Hartman, the 66-year-old pickup driver from Worthing , sustained life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died Sunday, April 17. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver, James Miles of Worthing, 44, was wearing a seatbelt, received minor injuries, and was taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. Charges are pending against him.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

