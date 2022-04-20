A nice day Thursday before storms move into the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some showers and thunderstorms made their way through Siouxland today but are now quickly moving to the east and skies are clearing

The clearing trend we were seeing late in the day will continue with mostly clear skies expected tonight along with areas of fog developing with lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday is looking like a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs topping out around 70 degrees.

But by Thursday night, we’ll see another chance of a few thunderstorms moving through the area.

Some of those showers and thunderstorms could linger into Friday morning, and then there will be another chance of some later day storms on Friday that will have a chance of being strong to severe with highs looking warmer in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

That chance of a some rain is likely to linger into Saturday morning as well with some strong afternoon storms possibly redeveloping, especially in eastern Siouxland, with highs in the mid 70s on what will be a very windy day.

Rain chances should be moving to the east for the latter half of the weekend with cooler highs on Sunday in the mid 50s and it will be a little windy as well.

