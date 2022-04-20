Ricketts to sign bill meant to strengthen Nebraska’s law enforcement workforce

EMERSON, Neb. (KTIV) - In an effort to strengthen Nebraska’s law enforcement workforce, Gov. Pete Ricketts will sign a new bill passed by lawmakers on Thursday. The new legislation will make it easier for out-of-state law enforcement officers to begin working in the state of Nebraska.

Bill LB 1241e includes provisions of another bill, which helps law enforcement agencies in the state recruit and retain new officers.

For smaller law enforcement agencies like the Emerson Police Department the new bill is meant to make it easier to recruit and find qualified officers to serve in their community.

“We’ve had a real problem the last, I’m going to say three years, with getting qualified people to apply for job openings,” said Chuck Chinn, Emerson Police Chief.

The Emerson Police Department currently operates with only one full-time officer. The new legislation would allow for an easier transition with out-of-state applications.

Right now, if someone from outside the state applies, they are considered a “non-certified” officer. The new legislation will allow officers certified in other states to start working in Nebraska before taking Nebraska’s certification test.

Chinn says the bill will make the recruiting process easier for rural Nebraska communities.

“It means a great deal, especially to these smaller departments, it is really tough to find somebody who is qualified for these jobs,” said Chinn.

For the last 37 years, Chuck Chinn has served as the Police Chief for the Emerson Police Department. The last three years he has served the community of Emerson all by himself due to department staffing shortages.

As the only full-time officer, Chinn patrols the community of Emerson, and utilizes the Dakota, Dixon, and Thurston County Sheriff’s Offices for assistance when it is needed. Still the department has more uniforms to fill.

“We would need at least one more full time officer to help take care of the town, It gets really tough with sick days vacation time and just regular days off. It can’t be done with just one guy,” said Chinn.

At Thursday’s bill signing, Ricketts will also highlight another bill, which allocates $47.7 million of Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand capacity at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.

