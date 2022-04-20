Advertisement

Sen. Grassley talks partisanship in the courts

Grassley speaks with students in Sioux City on Wednesday.
Grassley speaks with students in Sioux City on Wednesday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 20, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students packed the federal courthouse in Sioux City to hear from their Senator, Chuck Grassley, a longtime member of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee.

The committee is responsible for vetting judicial nominees for both lower courts and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Grassley says he doesn’t see as much partisanship in the courts as the public may believe.

“I hear your question more related to the Supreme Court. But I don’t think so. And I think that the judges are very cognizant of that. And they go overboard to make sure that they don’t appear to be political,” said Grassley.

For these students, from the George-Little Rock Community Schools, they were also surprised to hear Grassley say politics doesn’t enter into the equation... especially for lower courts.

“When he was talking about how he doesn’t pay attention to either the Democrat or Republican, they’re just who they are,” said Cole Dirks, a high school student.

During the event, Grassley acknowledged partisanship does sometimes factor in for Supreme Court nominees. But, Judge Leonard Strand described his nomination process as a-political.

Strand was recommended by Grassley, but appointed by Former President Barack Obama, and now serves the Northern District of Iowa in Sioux City.

