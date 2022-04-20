Advertisement

Siouxland doctor to be inducted into Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame

Dr. Steven Meyer speaks with KTIV News 4 in a file photo.
Dr. Steven Meyer speaks with KTIV News 4 in a file photo.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland doctor will be inducted into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame on April 21 for his work in Tanzania.

Dr. Steven Meyer was nominated for the honor through his work with Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries - known as “STEMM.”

Through the non-profit, founded in the mid-1990s, Meyer provides medical service, education and agriculture opportunities to the people of Tanzania. Meyer says being given this honor more to him than others because he’s an Iowan through and through.

“I mean, it’s even two years ago, I got the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons Humanitarian Award, which was in itself a cool thing, but to be recognized by the governor of the state of Iowa, man. It’s just the coolest thing. It just gives me goosebumps,” said Dr. Meyer.

STEMM missionaries were responsible for rescuing the “Miracle Kids” following a bus crash in Tanzania in 2018. STEMM also arranged for the treatment of the injuries at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

A STEMM sponsor has offered to pay for college educations for the kids - Wilson, Doreen and Sadhia - if they return to the United States.

