Thundershowers for the first half of Wednesday with some late day clearing

**Red Flag Warning for Holt County from 1 PM to 8 PM Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures are much warmer to start off our Wednesday with stronger winds too.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be developing as the morning goes on.

Nothing will be all that strong and rainfall amounts will mostly end up in the tenth to quarter of an inch range by the time they wrap up in the early afternoon.

Late in the day some clearing will take place and that will help get our temperatures up into the upper 50s to low 60s.

It will be another breezy day with the wind starting out of the southeast and switching to the northwest after the front gets though the area.

The sky will be mostly clear tonight into tomorrow before more storms become possible from Thursday night into Saturday.

