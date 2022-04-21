Advertisement

A beautiful Thursday before storm chances return

KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/21/22
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/21/22(KTIV)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
**Dense Fog Advisory for all of northwest Iowa and Burt County in northeast Nebraska through 9 AM Thursday**

**High Wind Watch for Holt County from noon Friday through 3 AM Saturday**

**Red Flag Warning for Holt County from noon Friday through 9 PM Friday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Areas of thick fog developed overnight, especially in our Iowa counties.

Watch for limited visibility for the morning commute along with a few frosty spots on bridges and overpasses as temperatures near 32 degrees.

The fog will dissipate in the mid-morning hours and leave us with a lot of sunshine, light winds and temperatures topping out near 70 degrees.

It will be a great day to get out and about!

As we head into the nighttime hours, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop.

The highest chance will be after midnight in southern and eastern Siouxland.

A few storms may have some hail with them.

Storms may linger into Friday morning before we get a break for the afternoon.

It will be windy and warm with highs in the 70s and 80s.

More chances for strong storms will be with us Friday evening and night (western and central Siouxland) and Saturday afternoon and evening (eastern Siouxland).

More on those storm chances through the day on News 4.

