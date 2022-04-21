Chris Larsen Park riverfront project on pace to open by end of 2022

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over six years of planning and construction has gone into the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development project, and it is on pace to be completed by the end of this year.

The price tag ranges from $10.5 million - $11 million, according to City Council Member Dan Moore. He said fundraising efforts raised about $6 million. The city budgeted money to pay the rest, including a maintenance fund for upkeep.

Moore said this recreation area isn’t just for tourism.

“We’re doing it for our residents here in Sioux City, our citizens, the Siouxland area, we’re doing it for any visitor that comes to Sioux City. We want to be a welcoming community,” said Moore. “People, that move into Sioux City, they ask us about well, what are your trail systems like? What are your parks like? What are the pools and splash pads like?”

Moore said there is something for everybody. There will be picnic shelters, basketball courts, a dog park, trails... the list goes on.

Kelly Bach with the city said there is little worry about flooding ruining the area.

“The area that we’re talking about, the new construction, never saw water in 2011. If you remember, before 2009 through construction, water only reached the Pierce Street Tunnel area from the West, this area never saw water. So as far as protective measures, adding to, we really didn’t need any unless we go way above the 2011 flood,” said Bach, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Park Superintendent.

There is proposed future parking set aside off Floyd Boulevard if the city deems it necessary after the park opens.

Council Member Moore said he anticipates a ribbon-cutting for the park in the fall.

