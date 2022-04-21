Farmers gear up for planting season as drought conditions worsen

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Farmers in Siouxland are entering the planting season, but dry conditions and cooler temperatures this spring are creating a few problems. The ongoing drought we have seen all across Siouxland this spring is affecting when and how farmers get seeds into the ground this spring.

“The calendar doesn’t wait for us we need to get the crop in,” said Farmer Taylor Nelson.

Taylor Nelson is a fifth-generation farmer outside of Jackson, Nebraska, and drought conditions have made planting his crop more difficult this year.

Nelson Farms in Jackson is focusing on planting their soybeans first. That’s because soybeans are more likely to grow in drier conditions, compared to corn. This year the farm’s soybeans are going through a special coating process, making them more durable for the cool and dry conditions.

“We are treating our soybean seed, it helps us have better early-season vigor and emergence with our beans. It really helps the seed when you are planting into less than ideal conditions like with the cold soils and temperatures that we are fighting right now,” said Nelson.

Another challenge is finding enough farmhands to help with the planting season. Nelson Farms is run primarily by Taylor and his father, but during planting, and harvesting, they need more help.

“You know we are struggling to find the amount of labor that we need. Especially skilled labor that understands all the different processes and is able to run all the different equipment. Today we are using self-driving and other artificial intelligence, and other sensors and monitoring to help us do a consistent job in whatever project that we are doing,” said Nelson.

Farmers could still use more moisture, but Nelson says they have until the end of May to get the seed into the ground for the season.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.