A few storm chances move into Siouxland with severe weather a possibility

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Finally...a day to truly enjoy!

Thursday provided us the rare combination of comfortable temperatures and not too much wind.

Sadly, that combination doesn’t stay with us very long.

Changes will begin tonight as scattered showers and thunderstorms will be developing across the region, a few of which could become a little strong in the middle of the night with lows in the low 50s.

Some of those showers and storms could linger into the morning hours on Friday although we’ll then be clearing out our skies and temperatures will soar into the 70s and 80s.

The wind becomes a factor again on Friday as well with gusts over 50 miles per hour possible, especially in western Siouxland where there is a High Wind Watch in effect from Friday into Friday night.

Holt County is even in a High Wind Warning, also from Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Questions move into the forecast when it comes to Friday evening.

There will be a slight chance of a couple of thunderstorms trying to fire up in western Siouxland after 7 pm.

While it’s only a slight chance of seeing that development, if a storm does develop it could become severe.

There’s also a chance that a larger line of storms could develop west of the KTIV viewing area with again a slight chance of that moving into Siouxland later in the night with lows staying very warm in the low 60s.

The front will then get into eastern Siouxland by Saturday afternoon and that will once again give us a slight chance of seeing a few thunderstorms develop and once again there will be a slight risk of seeing a severe storm out of that activity.

Highs on Saturday will again be mild in the 70s and it will be a very windy day with gusts again potentially topping the 50-mile-per-hour mark.

By Sunday, the storm system will have moved east and will be left with cooler and windy conditions with highs in the mid 50s.

