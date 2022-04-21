Advertisement

Google building new data center in northwest Omaha

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Gina Dvorak
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Google on Thursday announced a major investment in the Omaha metro area, unveiling plans to build a new data center near State Street and Blair High Road.

The new facility will employ 120 people.

The company made the announcement at its existing data center in Papillion, alongside Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. Google also has a data center across the river in Council Bluffs. Google is also planning to continue investing in the Papillion location, which opened in 2019 and also employs 120 people, according to a company news release.

The new center is part of Google’s plan to invest $9.5 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S., adding more than 12,000 full-time jobs in the process. Google said it plans to invest $750 million of that in the new Omaha data center. The governor said those construction jobs will be locally contracted.

Mayor Stothert also announced that Google also plans to give $100,000 to Omaha’s Central Public Library project.

LIVE: Google announcing new data center in Omaha

LIVE: Google is making a major investment in the Omaha-metro, unveiling plans to build a new data center near State Street and Blair High Road.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, April 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashleigh Wabasha
Body of missing Santee Sioux Nation woman found
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Hunter kills rare white turkey at national recreation area
Ashleigh Wabasha
FBI investigating death of Santee Sioux Nation woman
This photo shows an aerial view of Gabriel Safty being taken into custody by Nebraska...
Sheriff: 17-year-old accused of sexual assault, multi-county pursuit in northeast Nebraska

Latest News

Drone footage captures the widespread construction along the Missouri Riverfront in Sioux City.
Chris Larsen Park riverfront project on pace to open by end of 2021
Chris Larsen Park riverfront project on pace to open by end of 2021
Nelson Farms in Jackson, Nebraska, are focusing on planting their soybeans first. That’s...
Farmers gear up for planting season as drought conditions worsen
Sheriff: 17-year-old accused of sexual assault, multi-county pursuit in northeast Nebraska
Portion of Sioux City’s 11th Street to be closed for several weeks