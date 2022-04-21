Google building new data center in northwest Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Google on Thursday announced a major investment in the Omaha metro area, unveiling plans to build a new data center near State Street and Blair High Road.

The new facility will employ 120 people.

The company made the announcement at its existing data center in Papillion, alongside Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. Google also has a data center across the river in Council Bluffs. Google is also planning to continue investing in the Papillion location, which opened in 2019 and also employs 120 people, according to a company news release.

The new center is part of Google’s plan to invest $9.5 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S., adding more than 12,000 full-time jobs in the process. Google said it plans to invest $750 million of that in the new Omaha data center. The governor said those construction jobs will be locally contracted.

Mayor Stothert also announced that Google also plans to give $100,000 to Omaha’s Central Public Library project.

LIVE: Google announcing new data center in Omaha LIVE: Google is making a major investment in the Omaha-metro, unveiling plans to build a new data center near State Street and Blair High Road. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, April 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.