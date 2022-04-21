Local first responders participate in emergency training exercise

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Sergeant Bluff Fire & Rescue and Woodbury County Emergency Management came together on Wednesday night to take part in a full-scale emergency exercise, just in case it ever happens for real.

The scenario was a traffic accident which caused a hazardous materials spill. First responders had to deal with an anhydrous ammonia tank that was leaking.

Crews had to practice rescuing injured people on the scene, as well as, taking care of the effects of exposure to hazardous materials.

First responders say these drills are necessary to make sure everyone is properly trained for similar situations.

“You know, you look at something like this and it’s a lot like training for, say a sports player. They do all that muscle memory. We want to do these types of events so they become for us almost like that muscle memory. We know what we’re doing, try to get out there and do the right thing when it is real life. Make our mistakes here during practice instead of when it really matters,” said Dean Lauters, Sergeant Bluff Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief.

Several emergency vehicles were on the scene. The crews taking part had to practice putting on their full emergency response gear to make the scene as real as possible.

Sioux City Fire Rescue’s Hazmat team also was on the scene to practice.

