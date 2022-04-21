Portion of Sioux City’s 11th Street to be closed for several weeks
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A frequently used road in Sioux City will be closed from late-April to mid-May.
According to city officials, 11th Street will be closed between Floyd Boulevard and Clark Street starting Monday, April 25. The closure is so a private contractor can perform work on buildings adjacent to the area. This work is expected to be complete by May 13, allowing the .
During the closure, a detour will be posted using Floyd, 4th Street, Hoeven Drive, 11th Street and Steuben Street. Additional routes may be available as well.
