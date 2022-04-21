Advertisement

Portion of Sioux City’s 11th Street to be closed for several weeks

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A frequently used road in Sioux City will be closed from late-April to mid-May.

According to city officials, 11th Street will be closed between Floyd Boulevard and Clark Street starting Monday, April 25. The closure is so a private contractor can perform work on buildings adjacent to the area. This work is expected to be complete by May 13, allowing the .

During the closure, a detour will be posted using Floyd, 4th Street, Hoeven Drive, 11th Street and Steuben Street. Additional routes may be available as well.

This image shows where the construction will be, and where the detour will be posted.
This image shows where the construction will be, and where the detour will be posted.(Sioux City Engineering Divsion)

